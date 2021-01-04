WUSED - Stan Meiburg - WEDNESDAY

Enemies of freedom

In all of this talk of conspiracy around elections, there is only one conspiracy and it is in plain sight: the efforts of certain Republicans to suppress voter turnout and to overturn fair, democratic elections when they are unhappy with their outcomes.

Shame on those who describe such efforts as conservative! True conservatives value authority, tradition, republican government, federalism and the rule of law. The current efforts to manufacture controversy affirm none of these principles.

Having a president of the United States harangue the Georgia Secretary of State for an hour to “find 11,780 votes” reflects the desire of authoritarians who, when forced to choose, will sacrifice all other values for power. Those who engage in or support such efforts need to be named as the enemies of freedom that they are.

Stan Meiburg

Winston-Salem