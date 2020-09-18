WUSED - Stanley G. Simm - SATURDAY

Biden bad for economy
Here’s something to ponder: With all the trillions of dollars distributed by the U.S. government to support those affected by the pandemic added to the $20+trillion of debt already on the books, it will take a financial recovery that only President Trump can deliver if we are to ever reduce that gargantuan figure.
If elected, Joe Biden has already promised to raise taxes so he can increase spending on social programs (“free stuff”) and infrastructure. If it’s anything like the Obama “shovel ready” stimulus, it would only fall into the hands of corrupt contractors and big political donors. With the Fed holding interest rates at 0% for the foreseeable future, our only hope for appreciation is the stock market, but some financial analysts have agreed that a Biden victory or a contested election would cause the financial markets to suffer, tanking your 401Ks, IRAs and other investments.
Biden says to “Buy American” (how original!) but, if he’s elected, we won’t have much money to buy anything!
Stanley G. Simm
Winston-Salem