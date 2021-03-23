WUSED - Steve Fletcher

Improving happiness

Every year, the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network issues a World Happiness Report that ranks countries “based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and the opinions of residents” (“Happiness report: People resilient in tough year,” March 20). This year, as in the previous three years, Finland came out on top, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The U.S., in 13th place five years ago, slipped to 19th place.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that “happiness” as quantified by the U.N. is a worthwhile -- and non-partisan – goal. We might learn something by emulating or adapting what works in Finland et al. The common denominator among them seems to be a well-established safety net that reduces financial and other anxieties.

Here, any such governmental efforts are vilified by Republicans as evil plots to create dependency upon the government by undeserving “others.” “Why should my hard-earned dollars be confiscated (i.e., taxed) by the government and given away?” is the refrain of those who seem to believe they are self-taught, self-made and self-sustaining, without any contribution by the “others.”