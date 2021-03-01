WUSED - Steve Scroggin - WEDNESDAY

The downstream effect

Columnist John Hood (“Higher costs won’t help the economy,” Feb. 28) says that higher wage costs won't help the economy. He doesn't say how large the effect is, or how it is calculated.

In our capitalist system, everything is connected to everything else. Higher wages means changes in spending on everything from restaurants to college tuitions. Maybe a wage bump means a car and reduced spending on bus fare?

One Wall Street bank (Morgan Stanley) advises us: "We see strength and resilience. In an interconnected world like ours, even seemingly small changes can have outsized effects. Our research shows that the most resilient companies are those that understand the downstream butterfly effect of their business practices on the environment, customers and employees."

It is difficult to precisely measure the effect of a minimum wage change whether we are looking at one cafe or one global banking network, but it is worth the effort before we trigger a major change in our economy that we don't understand. John Hood might be right, but without real data, we'll never know.

Steve Scroggin

Winston-Salem