WUSED - Steve Welker - FRIDAY

Commissioners reconsider
I appreciated the Journal's thoughtful June 6 editorial “Have a … smile” about some of Surry County commissioners' regrettable foray into Coca-Cola cancel culture.
The commissioners reconsidered their action on June 7 and rescinded it, 3-2.
The meeting went on for three hours, including nearly 60 minutes of public-forum comments when most of the speakers took the commissioners to task for not focusing their efforts and attention on Surry County's problems such as drug abuse and lack of jobs. Three representatives of Charlotte-based Coca-Cola Consolidated, the actual owner of the Coke machines in county buildings, also appealed to the board to reverse its action.
The discussion and vote to rescind the May decision came near the end of the meeting. It's on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCMKaCqkJU8&t=370s.
Steve Welker
Mount Airy