WUSED - Steven Feldman - TUESDAY

Climbing deficit

In her June 4, 2021, Foxx Report, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, decrying President Biden’s “egregious abdication of leadership,” writes, “Crafting an effective budget is about setting realistic priorities, clearly communicating the facts, and working to nip runaway government spending in the bud.” She doesn’t mention that under the four years of the last administration, with the U.S. House and Senate also under Republican control, the budget deficit, the rate at which U.S. debt grows, climbed every year (https://datalab.usaspending.gov/americas-finance-guide/deficit/trends/).

The budget deficit dropped each year from 2011-2015 under the Obama administration. The budget deficit increased in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, ballooning further in 2020.

How ironic. Is fiscal responsibility something she only cares about during Democratic administrations?

I don’t know what the right amounts of government spending and debt are, but I think I recognize hypocrisy when I see it. I know Foxx is caring and wants what is best for America, but instead of denigrating the other party for “egregious abdication of leadership,” perhaps she might find a respectful, conciliatory approach to be more effective in achieving her goal of a more balanced budget.