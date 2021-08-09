 Skip to main content
WUSED - Susan Lukasek - TUESDAY
WUSED - Susan Lukasek - TUESDAY

Not the way to go

Enough already!

Giving away stuff is not the way to go as far as the vaccination incentives.

Set a deadline of two months. For those who have not had at least their first shot, deduct the amount of their first stimulus check from their tax refund. Or add that amount to what they owe the IRS. Do the same with their second stimulus check if they do not receive shots.

For those who owe for anything like child support or overpayment, the government knows who they are.

Let them track these people.

Failure to comply without legal documentation will also result in non-payment of any government benefits, starting with any charges incurred for treatment of those individuals who contract COVID.

Face it, folks, it's all about the Benjamins.

Susan Lukasek

Walnut Cove

