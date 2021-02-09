WUSED - Susan Pflug - THURSDAY

Instigating attacks

Osama bin Laden did not personally attack the World Trade Center. Former President Trump did not personally attack the U.S. Capitol. No, they both inspired, and asked their followers to do it, and their followers did. They both instigated attacks against America and democracy.

Bin Laden died for his crimes. Should Trump be allowed to walk free of condemnation or punishment? No. This country cannot get on with healing if Trump is allowed to smugly continue to rally his followers for his own selfish and nefarious purposes.

Republicans are foolish if they think they can save the party by protecting Trump. To protect themselves, and to protect our country, they must declare him guilty.

Susan Pflug

Mount Airy