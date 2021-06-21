WUSED - Suzanne C. Danhauer - TUESDAY

Creating a dialogue

I was surprised to read that two activist groups condemned Lynn Felder’s play “Our Time” A Conversation in Black and White” as one that promotes white supremacy and describes calls to “just get along” as naïve (“Activists criticize play’s approach on race relations,” June 12).

In the written program, Felder shared her hope that “this play will help start dialogue that will lead to greater mutual respect and understanding in Winston-Salem.” In our polarized society where people are frequently vilified and “cancelled,” this piece offers our community an invitation to talk to one another and not just to those we agree with. Rather, it is an invitation to have honest, respectful and important conversations with people who think very differently from us.

As a psychologist, I know that empathy and the ability to truly listen are powerful change agents. Once we can start to see those who have opposing (and often painful and troubling) viewpoints as human, we are better able to push for needed change.