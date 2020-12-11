WUSED - Terry Shore -SUNDAY

Mazerunners

The only explanation I can find for current events is that we're actually living some weird psychological experiment perpetrated by agents unseen and unknown to us. The Texas attorney general has filed a lawsuit to overturn election results in other states.

Some of our Republican representatives — Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd — have signed on in support of that absurdity. Election officials across the country have received death threats from Republicans for certifying the will of the people, and Trump supporters (Republicans) have staged armed protests at officials' homes. The Arizona Republican Party, on its official Twitter account, asked followers if they are willing to die to overturn Trump's defeat at the polls.

To borrow a phrase from old westerns, these Republicans are "lower than a snake's belly in a wagon rut." The so-called "party of Lincoln" must have Honest Abe spinning in his grave by now, and his spirit would certainly have disavowed that association long ago.

Americans, are these really the people you want running your country? Rats in a maze would fare better.

Terry Shore

Lewisville

