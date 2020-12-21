WUSED - Thorns Craven - WEDNESDAY

Explanation wanted
Perhaps I missed it, but I am still waiting for an explanation from Rep. Virginia Foxx and the other N.C. Republican representatives. Why, I want to know, did she sign on as a friend of the court in the lawsuit brought by the Texas Attorney General to block votes cast in four states that President Trump lost? In other words, what did she and her 125 co-signers see in the lawsuit that nine Supreme Court justices did not see?
I call on the Journal to demand Foxx's answer to her sudden taste for activist judges who would overturn a presidential election. She signed on but she has not explained herself. Could it be, at long last, that she's ashamed of herself?
Thorns Craven
Winston-Salem