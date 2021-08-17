WUSED - Tim Miles - THURSDAY

The Afghanistan dream

Regarding “Taliban sweep into Kabul” (Aug. 16), the people (our military leaders and Republican and Democratic presidents and politicians) who led us into our wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East would do it again because they never learned anything from the Vietnam War. The events of the past week have shown all too clearly that the sacrifice of more than 2,000 American soldiers’ lives and $2.3 trillion to support the Afghan government and train roughly 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police to defend themselves and their freedom against the Taliban went for naught when they laid down their arms and ran.

We were never going to create a viable nation and democracy there or anywhere in the Middle East. That was a foolish dream and a terrible tragedy for those who have been caught up in the horrors of war and have had to bear the loss of their loved ones and the destruction of their homes and communities over the past two decades.

The Biden administration is doing its best now to save the Afghans who helped us, but that is an enormous task that requires a lot of time it no longer has.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy