WUSED - Timothy Byerly - FRIDAY
A sad day

Wednesday, May 12, was a sad day. This was the day a national political party that has been a mainstay of our stature as a global leader becomes a party of the Big Lie. The Grand Old Party, with a heritage of such greats as Sen. John McCain, President George W. Bush, Sen. Bob Dole and others has become a beast with an orange head. With a single vote against one of its own, the U.S. House Republican conference surrendered its remaining integrity and thereby diminishes our nation.

And who will stand up for conservative values now? Certainly not a party that no longer has a moral compass and that would prefer a moderate leader from New York who is willing to pay homage to a liar over a conservative from Wyoming who has the courage to speak truth.

It was a sad day for us all.

Timothy Byerly

Winston-Salem

