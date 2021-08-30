 Skip to main content
WUSED - Tom Ginn - TUESDAY
WUSED - Tom Ginn - TUESDAY

Public school optimism

I appreciated the Aug. 29 guest column "Critical race theory bill is a fabricated crisis" by W.F. "Tripp" Jeffers III. Jeffers presented a clear, logical, non-hysterical exploration of this controversy, and appropriately integrated it into the context of other educational endeavors. I particularly appreciated that he noted that he teaches "critical thinking theory" — something that seems to have fallen by the wayside in so many ways in this country (eg. COVID immunizations and masking issues).

That one of our public school educators thinks, writes and teaches like this confirms and reinforces my optimism and confidence regarding public education in this community and North Carolina.

Tom Ginn

Winston-Salem

