WUSED - Wayne Smith - THURSDAY
WUSED - Wayne Smith - THURSDAY

Tip your delivery driver

My daughter delivers for the two major food-delivery services. Most of the time she makes very little in tips. Yes, she only works for tips. She and other delivery personnel only work for tips. If you don't want to go out and get your own food you have to tip (like it or not).

When the delivery person arrives with your food, remember he or she just drove his or her own vehicle (wear and tear) with his or her own gas and time. On your order you'll see a delivery charge; that does not go to the delivery driver, it goes to the restaurant and its company. Take care of the delivery drivers.

Wayne Smith

Winston-Salem

