WUSED - Wendy Marshall - THURSDAY

End their suffering

My thanks for your March 9 editorial “The COVID emotional toll.” I agree that the story of Nicholas Navarre, the 15-year-old boy who took his life, is very sad. I’m sure those around him did everything they could to help, but sometimes circumstances are beyond our control.

I understand the need to keep schools closed in the beginning while we knew very little about COVID. And I’m sure Gov. Roy Cooper is doing what he thinks is best. But we’re long past time when schools should have opened again. Our youth are having to pay a terrible cost by being forced to study and learn on laptops rather than in person – and with other youth. This is the time when they most need to be around their peers.

I don’t want to point fingers or throw blame – that doesn’t accomplish anything. Society is too harsh these days. Everybody gets criticized and we don’t allow people to recover from their mistakes.

But our schools need to find some way to put all of that aside and reopen immediately. Our children are our most precious resource. We have to end their suffering.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem