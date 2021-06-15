WUSED - William Ang - WEDNESDAY

Not the same

I’d like to answer the questions raised by the June 12 letter “Forgot the riots,” saying that liberals are ignoring the violence and destruction caused by Black Lives Matter and antifa.

The violence associated with BLM and antifa has been greatly exaggerated by Fox News and other right-wing media outlets. According to a Harvard study about BLM released last year, “The overall levels of violence and property destruction were low, and most of the violence that did take place was, in fact, directed against the BLM protesters.

“Police were reported injured in 1% of the protests. A law enforcement officer killed in California was allegedly shot by supporters of the far-right ‘boogaloo’ movement, not anti-racism protesters.

“The killings in the line of duty of other law enforcement officers during this period were not related to the protests.

“In short, our data suggest that 96.3% of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7% of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police.”