WUSED - William B. Perry - THURSDAY

Hypocritical liars

You were far too kind in your Dec. 22 editorial, “The biggest story.”

It’s not just ironic that after downplaying COVID, Sen. Marco Rubio was first in line for the vaccine – it’s hypocritical.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is even worse. In September, she was pushing President Trump’s conspiracy theory that suggested frontline health care workers were lying about the number of people dying from COVID-19 for profit. Now she’s first in line and encouraging others to get the vaccine “when their time comes,” she says.

In the meantime, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whom Republicans love to hate because she’s Muslim, says she’s decided not to get the vaccine until front line workers and teachers do. That’s admirable.

Republican legislators have no shame. They’re hypocritical, they lie and they’re never called to account. Their followers are only interested in “owning the libs.”

Sounds like a good way to make a living.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem