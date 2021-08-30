WUSED - William B. Perry - WEDNESDAY

The greatest truth

I’m not a biblical scholar. But I know that some claim that the passages in the Bible about homosexuality were mistranslated or misinterpreted. It seems likely.

Volumes have been written about the contradictions in the Bible and how it can’t be taken literally or considered to be perfect. It was written by imperfect human beings, after all. And it was then translated and translated and edited and altered and voted on and translated again and what we have now is nothing like the original text or even a complete collection of texts — which would suggest that the Bible is not inerrant.

I’ve also seen a lot of Bible-believing Christians who are able to squirm their way out of following biblical injunctions they don’t like — especially if there’s a political conflict. "Welcome the stranger" comes to mind. (Not those strangers!)

I also heard a long time ago that religion is doing what you’re told no matter what’s right. And morality is doing what’s right no matter what you’re told. I think I'd rather be a moral person than a religious person.