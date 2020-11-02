WUSED - William Coats - TUESDAY

Question country

It is OK to question and even dispute what we do not like about this country.

We must stop letting the politics confuse our elections. We are being manipulated for votes by our own individual issues -- divided and misled. Our freedoms were not intended to be tarnished by a rich man’s greed or a zealot’s twist. The words written by our Founding Fathers were not meant to separate our nation’s leaders from the people they were elected to represent.

How can they speak for us if they vote themselves privileges that we do not share?

Brothers stand against brothers because of single issues that the powerful would use to divide us to gain control, to change the very dreams we immigrated here to share.

William Coats

Clemmons