WUSED - William Graham - TUESDAY

Proud of Burr

I am so darn proud of Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to convict our 45th president! When the history books are written, he will be remembered as one of very few Republican patriots.

Judge William Graham (retired)

Winston-Salem

