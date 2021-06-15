 Skip to main content
WUSED - William Morgan - WEDNESDAY
What will it take?

I wonder if any of those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 know anyone who have been sick or who have died because of it. If they do, what are they thinking? Is this some sort of game to them, a pathetic stand against “government tyranny” or “state control”? Whatever it is, it is sick — a sick, cruel joke made on the lives affected and the lives lost.

Perhaps, I have thought since the pandemic started, people would take things more seriously if more people got sick or died. What would it have taken? The bubonic plague? Would it still be a question of “personal freedom” if one-half to two-thirds of the population was dead?

I am angry at my fellow Americans. There is a sickness in this country worse than the one many continue to ignore: an aversion to the common good. If you believe in this, why in the world would you not vaccinate? Your self-interest does not eclipse the common good; you have self-interest because of the common good, not the other way around.

I did not realize that selfishness was a virtue. Someone might want to explain that one to the sick and the dead. Perhaps it will make more sense to them than it does to me.

William Morgan

Winston-Salem

