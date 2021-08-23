WUSED - Woody Clinard - WEDNESDAY

Setting priorities

It is important for us taxpayers to become more vocal in assessing the priorities of our county tax money. The proposed Tanglewood center ("County officials may move forward on events center," July 19) is not a justifiable idea.

With over half of our third-graders (and 10th-graders) unable to read at grade level, how can we not set a priority to correct this literacy pandemic?

It is the county commissioners who determine the amount spent for education. Why wouldn't they want to spend money to restore the assistants for second-graders (now part-time) and restore fully the assistants for the third grades?

Isn't it embarrassing to have our state at the bottom of our nation's literacy level? And what about our county's being at the bottom within our state? We need to let our commissioners know what priorities we believe in. Just because we get some grants to help pay for the center at Tanglewood does not justify it as a priority.

Please speak up!

Woody Clinard

Winston-Salem