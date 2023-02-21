Worth the voyage

It was full steam ahead from the very first note as the performers sang their hearts and souls into their characters, and illuminated for the audience the feelings of wonder, hope, fear and heartbreak possessed by the ill-fated passengers of the Titanic.

As a lover of history and a patron of the performing arts, I was moved beyond words by the masterpiece of this cast and crew as they successfully painted the emotional backdrop for the facts and figures I have been fascinated by since youth. From the powerful lighting, to the clever prop movements, and certainly the goosebump-inducing musical numbers, this emotional show is not one to be missed. It was evident that this ensemble had a mission to share the stories of the White Star Line passengers with passion and heart.