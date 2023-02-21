Broyhill's legacy

Jim Broyhill was far more than a Congressman and a Senator – he was a truly humble public servant who cared deeply about the people of North Carolina and our nation and worked tirelessly in our behalf, including many decades after he left Washington and made his home in Winston-Salem.

He was the kind of person all public servants should aspire to be. I told him years ago that I was proud to cast my youthful first time vote for him in Davie County when he first ran for Congress. My advice to all those who are considering public office is to study well the career of Congressman/Senator Broyhill and learn how to properly do your job. I know that literally hundreds of thousands of folks across our state were proud to call him friend, as I have been privileged to do for so many years.