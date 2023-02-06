A bigger GOP tent?

For more than a decade, demographers have pointed to the 2020 as a tipping point when the American voting population becomes meaningfully younger, better-educated and more diverse. This was a trifecta of bad news for Republicans, prompting a study that concluded that they needed to broaden their tent and rethink their policies. They didn’t.

Well, they did broaden their tent. They welcomed racists, white nationalists, the terrifyingly gullible and conspiracy nuts. In 2016, that seemed to work. But now, three election cycles of voters have overwhelmingly rejected them. And not just due to demographics. So repulsive was their party, many Republicans defected, didn’t vote or voted split-ticket.

With all this evidence, one would think that Republican “leadership,” such as it is, would take the hint and veer back toward sanity and morality. Maybe even rediscover a true love of country and its principles, sentiments they grifted to the deluded flag-toting traitors of Jan. 6 like late-night infomercial hair-restorer.

But no. If the first few weeks of the new Republican-controlled House are indicative, Americans will be subjected to more of the same lunacy. People who shouldn’t be trusted to oversee snacks are being appointed to important committees. There, they will conduct phony investigations, fabricate scandals and make far-fetched accusations. They will do this because they are incapable of actually governing. Maybe that’s a good thing.

And another thing: Why all the press about this Santos fellow? You’d think we’ve never elected a pea-brained pathological liar from New York to office before.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone