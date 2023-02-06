The debt “crisis”

Once again, with a Democrat in the White House, Republicans have discovered a “debt crisis” and are threatening to hold the economy hostage without severe (and impossible) spending cuts. It’s curious how neither Democrats nor Republicans have difficulty raising the debt ceiling when there is a Republican in the White House and, of course, Vice President Cheney once remarked that “deficits don’t matter.” Having said this, there are four steps both parties should be able to agree on that, taken together, won’t balance the budget but will go a long way in that direction.

Raise the payroll tax on both the employer and employee share of Social Security and Medicare by ¼%.

Begin taxing all income, not just the first $147,000 of earned income.

Rescind the 2017 tax reduction act that alone is adding nearly $1.5 trillion to the deficit annually. This is not a tax increase; it’s a recission, a cancellation of tax reductions that unnecessarily benefited corporations and the wealthiest in our society.

Encourage the IRS to spend its increased appropriation to hire the auditors needed to adequately audit businesses and the wealthy who, a government watchdog has reported, escape paying billions in taxes every year by claiming improper deductions.

These four changes will yield billions annually to the Treasury. The first two

will also shore up the Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds for years. The second two constitute good government, on which both parties should be able to agree.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem