Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley picks up more shots on the field after second-round 64

GREENSBORO - A recap of the Wyndham Championship:

Three things about Saturday

1. The leaderboard has shaped up nicely after two rounds. The formula remains the same and it’s all about making birdies at a course that continues to play fast and firm.

2. Look for a golfer from just outside the top 15 on the leaderboard to fire a low round early. Heck, there may be two or three who push themselves closer to the lead even before Henley tees off.

3. The weather is a little iffy with thunderstorms possible so it might be a day where golfers have to stop and start if it’s severe enough. If it’s just rain it would soften the course which could lead to even more birdies.

Three things about Friday’s second round:

1. Two former Duke golfers are very much in contention heading into the weekend. Kevin Streelman and Alex Smalley, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption, are both 8 under for the tournament. There's a chance both former Blue Devils will be paired together.

2. Webb Simpson is again in contention thanks to his second straight 65 on Friday. Simpson is going for his second Wyndham Championship and is attacking the course better than anybody.