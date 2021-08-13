Wyndham Championship update: Russell Henley picks up more shots on the field after second-round 64

GREENSBORO - A recap of the Wyndham Championship:
Three things about Saturday
1. The leaderboard has shaped up nicely after two rounds. The formula remains the same and it’s all about making birdies at a course that continues to play fast and firm.
2. Look for a golfer from just outside the top 15 on the leaderboard to fire a low round early. Heck, there may be two or three who push themselves closer to the lead even before Henley tees off.
3. The weather is a little iffy with thunderstorms possible so it might be a day where golfers have to stop and start if it’s severe enough. If it’s just rain it would soften the course which could lead to even more birdies.
Three things about Friday’s second round:
1. Two former Duke golfers are very much in contention heading into the weekend. Kevin Streelman and Alex Smalley, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption, are both 8 under for the tournament. There's a chance both former Blue Devils will be paired together.
2. Webb Simpson is again in contention thanks to his second straight 65 on Friday. Simpson is going for his second Wyndham Championship and is attacking the course better than anybody.
3. It might have been hotter on Friday than on Thursday as the heat and humidity hung in the air for the entire second round.
Shot of the day
Xinjun Zhang made a hole-in-one on No. 12, which was playing 221 yards. Zhang, who failed to make the cut, shot even par on Friday to finish his tournament at 2 under.
Stat of the day
All four ACC schools in North Carolina have had winners here in Greensboro through the years. North Carolina (Davis Love III and Raymond Floyd), N.C. State (Carl Pettersson), Duke (Mike Souchak) and Wake Forest (Lanny Wadkins, Scott Hoch and Webb Simpson)
About the leaders
For about two hours Russell Henley, who had one of the latest tee times in Friday’s second round, fell out of the lead but got it back together and has put some distance between himself and the field.
Henley, the first-round leader after a 62 on Thursday, followed that up with a 64 and is at 14 under heading into Saturday’s third round. He's made 13 birdies and an eagle to go along with just one bogey so far.
Early in the day, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy and Webb Simpson were all tied for the lead at 10 under. Now they are chasing Henley, who hasn't missed much over 36 holes.
Sabbatini and Piercy are both playing to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs next week and are in good shape making it to the weekend. Piercy is at No. 126 on the points list with the top 125 advancing after Sunday’s round. Sabbatini, the silver medalist in the recent Olympics in Japan, is 141st in points.
How Sedgefield played
It firmed up late in the day making it slightly more difficult. The slight breeze also dried the course out some which makes for even faster greens.
The vibe
There appeared to be more fans as the day went on but most ventured into the shade when possible. The popular gathering places such as Margaretville had a steady stream of fans who could take refuge from the heat underneath the tent.
Heading home
Among those missing the cut, which was 3 under, was Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (69-69), Gary Woodland (70-68), Bill Haas (70-69), defending champion Jim Herman (72-68), 2019 champion J.T. Poston (71-69), Rickie Fowler (71-72) and two-time Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker (69-75)
What they're saying
“I met Kevin (Streelman) last spring in Phoenix at the Waste Management. I've talked to him a little bit; seems like a very nice guy, soft spoken. It will probably help me out a little bit, and I think that will be a lot of fun,” - Duke graduate Alex Smalley, who is a member at Sedgefield, and who could be paired with fellow Duke graduate Kevin Streelman on Saturday.
“I wouldn't say it was a little bit short, it was a lot short,” said Rickie Fowler about his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs that fell short after missing the cut. “Obviously very disappointing and I’m looking forward to getting back and getting some work in. If anything, it just motivating at this point.”
“So far, so good for sure,” said Justin Rose, who is 9 under through 36 holes. “Objective No. 1 is to make it to the playoffs, but two, if you're playing well this week there's no point limiting yourself to that kind of thinking…. Winning would go a long way to kind of feel like you can compete in the playoffs.”
“I've had all year to play better and to be in a much better position than I'm in now, so throwing a lot of pressure onto two rounds of golf to get to the 125 would be silly,” said Tommy Fleetwood. “I'm glad that I'm in for the weekend, I'm glad that I'm not that far off the leaders.”
“The fact that (good golf is) showing up now, this is more me, you know what I'm saying?” said Scott Piercy after shooting 64-66. “This is how I feel like I should play more often. Like I said, a weird year, year and a half. It's nice to see some good scores.”
