Today's Birthday (06/06/23)— Private contemplation illuminates the road ahead this year. Grow your career one steady step after another. Make healthy changes this summer, energizing autumn fun with beloved people. Adapt around winter challenges. Springtime romance redirects and exciting social connections flower. Envision perfection, set plans and build.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Consider your long-term professional vision. How would you love your career to go? Develop a dreamy situation. Imagine perfection. Fortune follows your own initiative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Dig for the gold. Investigations reveal buried treasure. Investigate a fascinating subject. Expand your boundaries. Broaden your horizons. Explore curiosities and mysterious situations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an unforeseen opportunity. You can see a clear road to a shared dream. Make financial plans and budgets. Discuss the possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers. Prioritize the basics. Luck plus communication allows success with unexpected opportunities. Imagine potential ventures and collaborative efforts. Talk about dreams and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Practice the basics as you dream of fancier tricks. Learn from a master. Fresh air, sunshine, good food and rest are key. Have fun outside.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the ride. Passion and fun spark in conversation. Savor time with someone you love. Invent interesting collaborative possibilities together. Discover hidden beauty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Clean and beautify spaces with simple touches like flowers or candles. Cook up something scrumptious. Relax with family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Monitor breaking news that impacts you. Stay flexible to catch a spontaneous opportunity. Creative communications can reach farther than expected. Share your story.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Follow the money trail. Buy, sell and trade. Maintain positive cash flow. Handle the basics. Discover a lucky break in conversation. Make a favorable exchange.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Self-discipline helps you realize dreamy results. Follow your heart. Take the emotional high road with a personal matter. Honor your word like gold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Privately manage things behind the scenes.Organize plans and coordinate logistical details. Make time for beloved rituals. Notice hidden beauty and intriguing mysteries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Share what you're learning. Everything's better with friends. Connect and exchange info, support and resources. Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Express gratitude and it grows.

— Tribune Content Agency