Today's Birthday (06/04/23)— Invent an inspiring personal vision this year. Advance professionally with steady discipline. Shift toward health and vitality this summer, inspiring autumn romance and family fun. Adapt winter plans, before a romantic plot twist resolves with help from friends. Reconnect with nature, love and purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Energy for travels, research and studies could stall. Prioritize practical actions.Communication and transportation channels flow freely. Discover lucky opportunities hiding underneath changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Don't make expensive decisions or purchases just yet. Research carefully. Coordinate with your partner to be sure you're on the same page. Share discoveries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Keep talking with your partner to work out a puzzle.Communicate around unexpected circumstances. Keep an open mind and try on new ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Slow for corners. Maintain a healthy respect for the laws of physics and Mother Nature. Find practical options to physical barriers. Look in new directions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Romantic fantasies and illusions fade to reveal imperfections and scars. It doesn't matter. Share spontaneous fun with someone dear. Love and beauty abound.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Reorganize, sort and clarify spaces. Prioritize practical domestic upgrades. Discuss your vision with family and housemates. Discover treasure. Polish a diamond in the rough.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Clean messy areas in the text. Reinforce basic structures before adding elaborations. You can see what doesn't work. Edit, clarify and mold words into shape.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and trade.Communication gets lucrative. Keep your day job until the night job pays. A bird in hand is worth two wild.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Abandon self-delusion. Accepting responsibility provides personal power. Restore integrity where missing. Keep or change your word. Apologize when appropriate. Practice humility and humor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Plan and research to dispel fantasies about the road ahead. Get specific and practical. Imagine the results you want, and plot the route.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Share support with friends around a transition, change or milestone. If one door closes, look in another direction. Social participation reveals new possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Illusions fade with a professional project. Reinforce foundational structures. Discuss ideas for problems with colleagues. Discover options and alternatives. Take the most practical path.

