Your guide to the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

Dates
Monday-Thursday
Sites
North Forsyth and Reynolds high schools
Format
Two eight-team tournaments, the Pepsi bracket (at Reynolds) and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket (at North Forsyth). Twelve Forsyth County schools and two each from Stokes and Surry counties make up the fields.
Admission
$10 Monday-Wednesday
$7 for Thursday morning and consolation games
$10 for Thursday afternoon bracket finals
Notable
• Masks are required for spectators at all games
• The finals for both brackets will be played at North Forsyth
About Frank Spencer
Frank Spencer was a longtime sports editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. He joined the staff as a reporter in 1923 at age 17. He founded the Northwest Basketball Tournament three years later to helped cultivate a love for high school basketball in the area and campaigned for schools to build gyms. The tournament lasted until 1951, fielding 171 boys and girls teams in its final year. Spencer died in 1973, and the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, named in his honor, began in 1974 in Winston-Salem.
The pairings
Pepsi bracket
At Reynolds
Dec. 20
No. 8 Walkertown vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 5:30
No. 7 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 Reynolds, 7
Dec. 21
No. 6 East Surry vs. No. 3 East Forsyth, 5:30
No. 5 Glenn vs. No. 4 Atkins, 7
Dec. 22
Walkertown-Mount Tabor loser vs. Glenn-Atkins loser, 10 a.m.
North Surry-East Forsyth loser vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds loser, 11:45 a.m.
Walkertown-Mount Tabor winner vs. Glenn-Atkins winner, 1:30
North Surry-East Forsyth winner vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds winner, 3:15
Dec. 23
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5 p.m. (at North Forsyth)
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket
At North Forsyth
Dec. 20
No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Reagan, 5:30
No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 West Forsyth, 7
Dec. 21
No. 6 Parkland vs. No. 3 Winston-Salem Prep, 5:30
No. 5 South Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stokes, 7
Dec. 22
Carver-Reagan loser vs. South Stokes-West Stokes loser, 10 a.m.
North Forsyth-West Forsyth loser vs. Parkland-Winston-Salem Prep loser, 11:45 a.m.
Carver-Reagan winner vs. South Stokes-West Stokes winner, 1:30
North Forsyth-West Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Winston-Salem Prep winner, 3:15
Dec. 23
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, noon (at Reynolds)
Championship game, 3
Players to watch
Finley Simmons, senior, Mount Tabor
“He’s a ball of energy on the court and does a little bit of everything for us. He’s fast, he’s quick, he puts pressure on the ball and can knock down the three-ball for us with consistency. He’s been a great leader for us the last two seasons and was an all-tournament selection last time we played in this.”– Coach Andy Muse.
William Gray, junior, East Forsyth
“He’s having a great year so far and is filling up the stat sheet for us. He’s shooting the ball at a really high clip right now and has been doing a lot for us.” --Coach Monty Gray on his son, William
Jalill Rogers, junior, Reagan
The three-year starter has established himself as a leader on a team with a lot of balance.
Zion Dixon, senior, Glenn
Dixon, a two-time all-conference performer from the Central Piedmont 4-A for basketball, was also recently named to the all-conference football team for the Bobcats, who advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs.
Justin Covington, senior, North Forsyth
An all-conference performer from a season ago, Covington is rounding into form after suffering a broken arm during football season.
Brooks Sizemore, senior, Mount Airy
Sizemore, a 5-11 point guard, is one of three players averaging double figures in points for the Bears (18 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game)
Cam McDonald, senior, Atkins
McDonald is having a dynamic season for the Camels, averaging 20.8 points, 9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Jeremiah Scales, senior, Walkertown
Scales, a transfer from Glenn who was an all-conference selection last season, is averaging 22 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3 steals per game.