Your guide to the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

Players to watch

Finley Simmons, senior, Mount Tabor

“He’s a ball of energy on the court and does a little bit of everything for us. He’s fast, he’s quick, he puts pressure on the ball and can knock down the three-ball for us with consistency. He’s been a great leader for us the last two seasons and was an all-tournament selection last time we played in this.”– Coach Andy Muse.

William Gray, junior, East Forsyth

“He’s having a great year so far and is filling up the stat sheet for us. He’s shooting the ball at a really high clip right now and has been doing a lot for us.” --Coach Monty Gray on his son, William

Jalill Rogers, junior, Reagan

The three-year starter has established himself as a leader on a team with a lot of balance.

Zion Dixon, senior, Glenn

Dixon, a two-time all-conference performer from the Central Piedmont 4-A for basketball, was also recently named to the all-conference football team for the Bobcats, who advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs.