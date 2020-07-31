1 dead, 8 missing in Marine accident
SAN DIEGO — Eight Marines were missing and one dead after an amphibious assault vehicle sank during a training exercise near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, authorities said Friday.
There were 15 Marines and a Navy sailor in the vehicle Thursday evening when it started taking on water as it traveled from the shores of San Clemente Island to a Navy ship, said Lt. Cameron H. Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesman for Camp Pendleton.
Two Marines who were among those rescued were injured, with one hospitalized in critical condition and the other in stable condition, a Marine Corps statement said.
Military ships, small boats and helicopters on Friday were searching choppy seas for the missing.
Fla. man arrested after shooting spree
A Florida man is in police custody after he went on a 40-minute shooting spree on a Tampa highway and city streets where he fired on at least 11 people, wounding two adults, and injuring a police officer when he shot into his squad vehicle.
None of the injuries were life threatening, Tampa police officials said.
The Tampa Police Department started getting reports of someone shooting from a moving car on Interstate 275 on Thursday evening. A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over, police said.
Antonio Cruz Ortiz got out of his car and fired on the officer’s squad car.
Cruz Ortiz ran into a nearby apartment building where other officers tracked him down and arrested him, police said.
The officer had a non-life threatening injury to his arm from the gunshots and shattered glass and was taken to a hospital.
David Duke banned from Twitter
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.
The company said Friday that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter rules on hateful conduct.”
It didn’t specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban.
R.I. sends out Mickey Mouse checks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller.
The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.
“No other signature lines were printed besides the two,” said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which includes the taxation division.
The Associated Press
