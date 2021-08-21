Youth, mistakes overwhelm spring state champion Mount Tabor

But as Smith was trying to break free of several Richmond defensive players on the next play, the ball popped loose and was scooped up by Ke’Sean Ingram, who went 69 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 56-28.

“That was one of our mental mistakes,” Brown said. “We had a lineman go the wrong way and we let a free guy come in there and disrupt the play and that was a backbreaker because we had things going. We fought our way back and were making a run. That’s the kind of thing we are going to go in and clean up when we watch the film.”

Marshall added a 52-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, and Smith (13-22, 313 yards, three touchdowns) added a 76-yard touchdown pass to Peterkin.

The Spartans didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in the second half, another positive sign for Brown.

“We battled back in the second half, and you’ve got to feel good about that with your players,” Brown said. “We did a lot of good things tonight. We’ll definitely keep leaning on our seniors and we need to get a few more underclassmen to step up. We had a freshman come in tonight and do pretty well. We’ve just got to clean up the turnovers and tackle better. We missed a lot of tackles tonight. But the most positive thing for me is our rally in the second half. The kids never backed down. They knew we had that ‘Tabor’ on our chest, and they fought every second.”