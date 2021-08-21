Youth, mistakes overwhelm spring state champion Mount Tabor

As members of the Mount Tabor football team slowly made their way to the sidelines to join the band in singing the school’s alma mater after their 56-41 season-opening loss to Richmond Senior, Coach Tiesuan Brown told his players to keep their heads up.
“Don’t hold your heads down,” Brown said. “We’ll learn from this. Even though we came up short, be proud of your effort.”
The Spartans, before Friday night, hadn't experienced a loss in their football program since a 35-13 loss to Watauga in the 3-AA playoffs on November 29, 2019.
Mount Tabor won the first state football championship in school history in May to cap a perfect 11-0 season, and expectations were high for the reigning Class 3-AA state champs despite the loss of 17 seniors and the move to the 4-A classification.
The visiting Raiders punched the Spartans in the mouth early and often in building a 42-7 lead by halftime.
The Spartans offense was out of sync and managed just 89 yards in the first half, 52 of which came on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback and debut starter Semaj Reaves Smith to Lance Patterson, the MVP of the state championship game, for the only points of the opening half.
Richmond Senior piled up 35 unanswered points in the second quarter to mount its huge lead. Quarterback Kellan Hood threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the quarter for the Raiders, who also got a 7-yard scoring run from Taye Spencer and a 19-yard rumble return for a score from Jaleak Gates.
“I just told them not to worry about the scoreboard,” Brown said. “I told them we needed to keep fighting and focus on our execution. We made a lot of mistakes tonight. But they’re young mistakes. We’ve got a young football team and we made one too many mistakes and got behind, dug ourselves a pretty big hole. I was proud of our guys for the way they battled back in the second half, but we made way too many mistakes against a good football team.”
Mount Tabor came out in the second half and made things interesting.
Noah Marshall (17 carries, 162 yards and three touchdowns) rumbled 69 yards on the second play of the half for a touchdown, the first of three scores in the quarter for the Spartans. Marshall’s run cut the lead to 49-14 and gave Mount Tabor some life.
On the ensuing kickoff, Richmond’s Cason Douglas scored on an 87-yard return to grab momentum right back for the Raiders.
But the Spartans answered with scores on their next two possessions – a 25-yard scoring run by Marshall and an 80-yard scoring strike from Smith to Patterson (seven receptions, 160 yards, two touchdowns) – as the deficit was trimmed to 49-28 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. After a Patterson interception on Richmond’s next series, a 40-yard completion to Jamarien Peterkin put the Spartans right back into scoring position at the Richmond 25.
But as Smith was trying to break free of several Richmond defensive players on the next play, the ball popped loose and was scooped up by Ke’Sean Ingram, who went 69 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 56-28.
“That was one of our mental mistakes,” Brown said. “We had a lineman go the wrong way and we let a free guy come in there and disrupt the play and that was a backbreaker because we had things going. We fought our way back and were making a run. That’s the kind of thing we are going to go in and clean up when we watch the film.”
Marshall added a 52-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, and Smith (13-22, 313 yards, three touchdowns) added a 76-yard touchdown pass to Peterkin.
The Spartans didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in the second half, another positive sign for Brown.
“We battled back in the second half, and you’ve got to feel good about that with your players,” Brown said. “We did a lot of good things tonight. We’ll definitely keep leaning on our seniors and we need to get a few more underclassmen to step up. We had a freshman come in tonight and do pretty well. We’ve just got to clean up the turnovers and tackle better. We missed a lot of tackles tonight. But the most positive thing for me is our rally in the second half. The kids never backed down. They knew we had that ‘Tabor’ on our chest, and they fought every second.”