Basketball recruiting: Duke

A review of Duke's basketball recruiting class that can play beginning with the 2021-22 basketball season:
Grade
A
Quick hit
The Blue Devils are the only team to sign two top 10-ranked prospects.
The class
*PAOLO BANCHERO (6-9, 235) Center-Forward, O'Dea HS, Seattle — The 2019-20 Gatorade Washington Player of the Year, who averaged 22.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the state 3-A champions. ... Averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a freshman and 18.2, 10.3 and 4.3 as a sophomore. ... Committed to Duke on August 20 over Kentucky and Tennessee.
*A.J. GRIFFIN (6-7, 200) Forward, Archbishop Stepinac HS, White Plains, N.Y. — Playing for a stacked lineup at Archbishop Stepinac that also featured UNC signee R.J. Davis, Griffin averaged 19.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists in a junior season limited by a knee injury. ... He still managed to earn fourth-team all-state honors from the New York Sportswriters Association. ... Played for the 2019 USA U16 National squad that earned a gold medal in the FIBA Americas tournament.
2019-20 stats
ACC record: 15-5
Overall record: 25-6
Final standing/rank
Finished tied for second in the ACC, 8th nationally in the Coaches poll and 11th in The Associated Press Top 25.
The storyline
Duke's class is expected to be ranked among the nation's Top 10 for the ninth straight year.
By the numbers
Both Duke signees are rated as 5-star prospects by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com. ... 247Sports.com ranks Paolo Banchero the No. 2 center prospect in the nation and No. 3 overall. ... A.J. Griffin is rated the nation's No. 2 small forward and No. 6 overall by 247Sports.com. ... Banchero was three-feet tall by the age of 15 months. ... Duke lost seven players from last year's squad, including three (Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Tre Jones) who declared early for the NBA draft.
Class jewel
The 6-foot-9 Banchero is versatile, an excellent scorer and facilitator and has a great basketball IQ. He averaged 22.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior in leading O'Dea to the state 3-A title. Banchero should become an immediate starter for the Blue Devils and is a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
Big one that got away
Duke had already offered 6-8 forward Caleb Houstan from Montverde, Florida while he was a member of the 2022 class. But Houstan became an even bigger priority for the Blue Devils when he decided to reclassify into the 2021 class in mid-July. But after narrowing his options to four schools — Alabama, Duke, Michigan and Virginia — in early October, the Canadian-born Houstan opted to play for Juwan Howard's Wolverines on Oct. 30.
Relatively speaking
Paolo Banchero's mother, Rhonda, was the career scoring leader at Washington when she graduated and was a third-round WNBA pick in 2000. A.J. Griffin's father played collegiately at Seton Hall and is a former NBA player and coach.
Still chasing
The Blue Devils remain in the hunt for the nation's No. 1 recruit, 6-9 Patrick Baldwin Jr., from Sussex, Wis., as well as 6-11 center Charles Bediako from Bradenton, Fla., and 6-5 shooting guard Trevor Keels from Fairfax, Va.
