Basketball recruiting: Duke

Final standing/rank

Finished tied for second in the ACC, 8th nationally in the Coaches poll and 11th in The Associated Press Top 25.

The storyline

Duke's class is expected to be ranked among the nation's Top 10 for the ninth straight year.

By the numbers

Both Duke signees are rated as 5-star prospects by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com. ... 247Sports.com ranks Paolo Banchero the No. 2 center prospect in the nation and No. 3 overall. ... A.J. Griffin is rated the nation's No. 2 small forward and No. 6 overall by 247Sports.com. ... Banchero was three-feet tall by the age of 15 months. ... Duke lost seven players from last year's squad, including three (Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Tre Jones) who declared early for the NBA draft.

Class jewel

The 6-foot-9 Banchero is versatile, an excellent scorer and facilitator and has a great basketball IQ. He averaged 22.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior in leading O'Dea to the state 3-A title. Banchero should become an immediate starter for the Blue Devils and is a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Big one that got away