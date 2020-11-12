Basketball recruiting: N.C. State

2019-20 stats

ACC record: 10-10

Overall record: 20-12

Final standing/rank

Tied for sixth in the ACC

The storyline

This is the highest-ranked class nationally yet of the four recruited by coach Kevin Keatts.

By the numbers

N.C. State's class is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports.com and 29th by Rivals.com. ... 247Sports.com ranks Ernest Ross the nation's No. 14 power forward prospect and Terquavion Smith the No. 15 shooting guard. ... The Wolfpack has signed at least one North Carolina high school prospect in six of the last seven classes. ... Guard signee Breon Pass scored 50 points in a game against Salisbury on Jan. 18. ... Pass converted 17 of 27 shots from the field, was 6-11 on 3-pointers and 10-11 at the foul line in the game.

Class jewel

Ross is ranked slightly higher, but Terquavion Smith is the kind of guard who can change a game quickly with his scoring abilities. His perimeter shooting will make him an instant impact player for the Wolfpack. We believe he's one of the most underrated prospects in the Class of 2021.