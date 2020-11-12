Basketball recruiting: North Carolina

A review of North Carolina's basketball recruiting class that can play beginning with the 2021-22 basketball season:
Grade
B-
Quick hit
The Tar Heels signed the top two prospects from North Carolina, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
The class
*DONTREZ STYLES (6-7, 205) Forward, Kinston HS, Kinston — The latest product from a program that has produced greats such as Cedric "Cornbred" Maxwell, Jerry Stackhouse, Brandon Ingram and Reggie Bullock among others. ... Styles averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds as a junior to earn all-district and all-state honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. ... He was also an All-East pick by HighSchoolOT.com. ... Scored a season-high 31 points as a junior against Goldsboro.
*D'MARCO DUNN (6-, 180) Guard, Westover HS, Fayetteville — After moving to North Carolina from Tucson, Arizona in 2019, Dunn's recruitment took off. ... He averaged 20.8 points as a junior in sparking Westover to the state 4-A championship finals before that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Made 70 3-point baskets and also averaged 7.3 rebounds. ... Named Patriot Athletic 4-A/3-A Conference Player of the Year. ... Dunn committed to UNC on Sept. 30, 2020 over Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Louisville.
2019-20 stats
ACC record: 6-14
Overall record: 14-19
Final standing/rank
Tied for 13th in the ACC
The storyline
At of the start of the early signing period, this is the lowest-ranked class signed by UNC since 2015. The 2015 class included Luke Maye and Kenny Williams, who helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 national championship.
By the numbers
North Carolina's class is ranked 37th nationally by Rivals.com and 37th by 247Sports.com. ... Dontrez Styles is rated by 247Sports.com as the nation's No. 18 power forward, while D'Marco Dunn is the No. 19 shooting guard. ... This is the second time in four years UNC has signed two players from the state of North Carolina. ... Styles is rated No. 1 in the state by 247Sports.com, while Dunn is No. 3.
Class jewel
Dontrez Styles is North Carolina's top-rated prospect for a reason. The 6-7 forward plays with the kind of energy that makes him a stellar rebounder and defender. He plays with a physical style that will allow him to earn playing time early in his career at UNC. Styles' offensive game still needs to develop, but he's solid from mid-range to the basket.
Relatively speaking
Guard D'Marco Dunn is coached by George Stackhouse, whose cousin is former Tar Heel star and current Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse.
Still chasing
The Tar Heels remain in contention for the nation's top prospect, small forward Patrick Baldwin, Jr. from Sussex, Wis., and combo guard Hunter Sallis from Omaha, Neb. The 6-9 Baldwin has narrowed his choices to Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wis.-Milwaukee. Sallis, a 6-5 playmaker, set a top 12 in August of Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!