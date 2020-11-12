Basketball recruiting: North Carolina

2019-20 stats

ACC record: 6-14

Overall record: 14-19

Final standing/rank

Tied for 13th in the ACC

The storyline

At of the start of the early signing period, this is the lowest-ranked class signed by UNC since 2015. The 2015 class included Luke Maye and Kenny Williams, who helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 national championship.

By the numbers

North Carolina's class is ranked 37th nationally by Rivals.com and 37th by 247Sports.com. ... Dontrez Styles is rated by 247Sports.com as the nation's No. 18 power forward, while D'Marco Dunn is the No. 19 shooting guard. ... This is the second time in four years UNC has signed two players from the state of North Carolina. ... Styles is rated No. 1 in the state by 247Sports.com, while Dunn is No. 3.

Class jewel