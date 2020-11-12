Basketball recruiting: Wake Forest

Class jewel

Carter Whitt is rated the nation's No. 66 prospect by 247Sports.com, but that's not what makes him the class jewel. Whitt's high school coach calls him a "basketball savant" because of the way he makes decisions while going full tilt up the court. He's a top-line passer who can also score when needed.

Big one that got away

The first player to commit to Wake Forest's 2021 class was 6-10 center Trey James from Inez, Ky. James, who averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds as a junior, was a true rim protector who set the Kentucky state record for career blocked shots. But when Manning was dismissed in April, James opted to go in another direction and wound up committing to Iona.

Relatively speaking

Cameron Hildreth's father, Daniel, played professional basketball as a guard in Great Britain with the Worthing Thunder and is now head coach of the Sussex Storm basketball club.

Still chasing

Daniel Nixon, a big guard who transferred to Winston-Salem Christian School this season from The Hill School in Pennsylvania, has Wake Forest on his list of suitors as does 6-7 small forward Aiden Applewhite of Chandler, Ariz.