Wake Forest’s Boogie Basham and Nick Sciba are predicted to earn All-ACC, and the Deacons are picked to finish 10th in the 15-team league.
The ACC, which will not use divisions this season and will make Notre Dame eligible for the championship, announced the preseason media poll results Friday morning.
Wake Forest was picked 10th with 659 voting points, ahead of N.C. State, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.
Basham, a 6-5, 285-pound defensive end from Roanoke, Va., had more sacks (11) than any returning player in the ACC last season. The redshirt senior was named on 89 of 134 ballots and received one vote for ACC Player of the Year.
Sciba broke the NCAA record last season for consecutive made field goals with 34, dating to the 2018 season. The 5-9, 188-pound junior kicker from Clover, S.C., has made 43 of 47 field-goal attempts and all 97 extra points, already ranking sixth in school history with 226 total points. Sciba was named on 69 ballots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.