Books: Best sellers this week
Books: Best sellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Law of Innocence." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

2. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

3. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Delacorte

5. "Fortune and Glory." Janet Evanovich. Atria

6. "Marauder." Cussler/Morrison. Putnam

7. "Three Women Disappear." Patterson/Serafin. Little, Brown

8. "Moonflower Murders." Anthony Horowitz. Harper

9. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

10. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Humans." Brandon Stanton. St. Martin's

2. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

3. "I Would Leave Me If I Could." Halsey. Simon & Schuster

4. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

5. "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man." Emmanuel Acho. Flatiron/Oprah

6. "First Principles." Thomas E. Ricks. Harper

7. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

8. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial Press

9. "Pappyland." Wright Thompson. Penguin Press

10. "Guinness World Records 2021." Guinness World Records

PAPERBACK

1. "Long Tall Texans" Brannon/John. Diana Palmer. Harlequin

2. "Leopard's Rage." Christine Feehan. Berkley

3. "Wyoming True." Diana Palmer. HQN

4. "Spy." Danielle Steel. Dell

5. "The Night Fire." Michael Connelly. Grand Central

6. "When You See Me." Lisa Gardner. Dutton

7. "A Christmas Message." Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. "The Museum of Desire." Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine

9. "Delayed Justice." Shirlee McCoy. Love Inspired Suspense

10. "Spirit of the Season." Fern Michaels. Zebra

