Spainhour honored by coaches association
Dan Spainhour, the former longtime coach at West Stokes who announced his retirement in March, was recognized by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association for a career that lasted nearly four decades.
In an announcement Thursday, Spainhour was named the NCBCA's recipient for the Ron Miller Distinguished Service Award. Spainhour, a longtime member of the NCBCA who served a term on the organization's executive board, compiled a 483-253 record during 26 years as a head coach, including two stints with the Wildcats' boys basketball team — a 38-year career.
Spainhour was the first athletics director and boys basketball coach at West Stokes when the high school in King opened its doors in 1999. He served on Leonard Hamilton's staffs at Florida State and Miami as well. Spainhour returned to King in late 2006.
He went on to coach at West Stokes another 13 years, ending last season with a fourth-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. Spainhour, who coached at Bishop McGuinness from 1987 to 1995 as well, was named the Journal's All-Northwest boys coach of the year in April. He finished his career leading the Wildcats to a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A Tournament title.
— Patrick Ferlise
Former Deacon Laurier signs pro soccer contract
Ex-Wake Forest women’s soccer player Estelle Laurier has signed her first professional contract, with German Club SGS Essen.
Laurier had one season of eligibility left, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to stay home in Chaponnay, France, and finish school online. She completed her degree in communications earlier this month.
While with the Deacons, Laurier played in 56 games over three seasons and made 40 starts. Laurier, a forward, had ten goals and 13 assists during her career.
North Carolina allows sports to resume
North Carolina has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.
The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities today. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
The list also includes the football team, but that program will wait until Monday to resume practice.
All other sports programs at the school will remain on hold for now.
Greensboro's Isner teams with Hurkacz for doubles win
Greensboro native John isner teamed with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday to defeat the Australian team of Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-3, 6-0 in doubles play at the Western & Southern Open in New York.
Today in singles, Isner will take on Hurkacz. That match is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.