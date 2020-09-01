The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina's stance on adhering to Gov. Roy Cooper's restrictions on indoor use of its facilities was unclear in a story in Tuesday's edition.
The YMCA said members would have to show a note or prescription from a medical provider to be eligible to use indoor-based equipment. The note, however, would not be documented in the member's personal records or the group's operating system.
