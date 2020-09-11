TODAY'S GAMES

Noon: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)

Noon: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN2)

Noon: Arkansas State at Kansas State (WGHP)

Noon: Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (FS1)

Noon: Louisiana at Iowa State (ESPN)

1:30 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Army (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida State (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Campbell at Georgia Southern (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Texas-San Antonio at Texas State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: The Citadel at South Florida (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (WXLV, ESPN3)

7:30 p.m.: Tulane at South Alabama (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)

10 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas (FS1)

