On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Geelong (ESPN2)
Midnight: North Melbourne vs. Fremantle (FS2)
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Go Bowling 250 (NBC Sports)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
9 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
Noon: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)
9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Rabun County (Ga.) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) (ESPNU)
MLB
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami, DH (MLB)
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South, FS1)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:10 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
9 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders (USA)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NRL, Penrith vs. Parramatta (FS2)
1 p.m.: St. Helens vs. Hull Kingston (FS2)
3 p.m.: Leeds vs. Huddersfield (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
3 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open, men's singles semifinals (ESPN)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)
