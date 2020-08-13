Tiesuan Brown's voice raised an octave ever so slightly, harkening back two years ago to a pregame speech. It was an unexpected moment, coming from his young player — and a ways back on the Mount Tabor football team's defensive depth chart.
Josiah Banks, now a rising senior, was a safety behind Qumar Price and a backup outside linebacker to Quentin Cannon during his first season as a sophomore in the Spartans' varsity program in 2018. Brown, the head coach, said he knew Banks, a pastor's son, was a "good kid" — even referencing a few pregame meal prayers he offered that year. But then came an unforeseen speech just prior to a cold, rain-soaked night for the Spartans at Asheville Reynolds in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs in late November.
Banks' moving pep talk touched on adversity, character and a lost player along the way — a reference to Aquindae King, the Spartans' late defensive back who died in March 2017 at age 16. Mount Tabor defeated the Rockets 24-21 in the final moments of the fourth quarter. And Brown, following that instance, got a flash of what was to come from his now vocal 17-year-old outside linebacker.
A mentor for the young players — even helping coach the Spartans' JV program standing on the sideline during their weekly games in 2019. An occasional math tutor, according to Brown, with a 4.1 grade point average. And on the field, Banks amassed 130 tackles, including two sacks, three forced fumbles, two blocked field goals and three interceptions in his first full season as a starter on varsity this past season as well.
"He's the guy that he's going to get in his peers' head about keeping their grades up," said Brown, even mentioning his son, Kingston, follows Banks on TikTok, where he posted clips of his morning devotional prayers. "He's the type of kid you don't have to worry about, as far as classroom or inside the building.
"You know, I always told the kid he should try and be the president one day. He's just that type of kid — I'm serious."
And Banks racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers after that season, beginning in February with Harvard as the first of five Ivy League programs that sought the 6-foot-1 and roughly 205-pound standout. But he announced in July that he'd attend Army on July 21, committing to five years of service upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. It's, at least, a starting point for what Banks hopes will be the tip of a path to eventually become a physician assistant and growth as a leader — two past presidents, among a list of distinguished alums, was an attractive detail.
According to Banks, he had to "man up" and make a decision after the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from visiting college campuses. A gut feeling got him to arrive at a pick, prior to his announcement, a little more than three weeks ago — of course, like any impending college prospect, he's an NFL hopeful. Army, however, linked Banks with Lawrence "LoSco" Scott, a former running back with the Black Knights who currently serves as the director of player development at West Point, and Lt. Col. Matthew Posner, in charge of the orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at Keller Army Community Hospital.
"Most people don't really think about going to West Point unless they offer you or pursue you in any other type of way," said Banks, who was primarily recruited by wide receivers coach Keith Gaither as an outside linebacker. "But I just began to talk more with the coaches and build a connection with the coaches. They connected me with alumni of West Point and people who are there now.
"They just told me the benefits, and they just kept it real with me."
Brown said he asked Banks on Aug. 3, the opening day for limited workouts in Forsyth County, if he'd consider committing to a Power Five program, like Wake Forest, if that opportunity appeared. That included an honest question about whether he looked to serve in the military after graduation. Banks told his coach that he already grew up with a "general" at home.
It was arguably a heartfelt comment. Banks' father, George, who is the pastor of Goler Memorial A.M.E Zion Church in downtown Winston-Salem, was recruited by Bill Dooley to play at Wake Forest spanning 1991 to 1995 as a quarterback and halfback. George said he should've been what he called a statistic. He was raised in Ladysmith — a small, unincorporated area of Caroline County in Virginia — to unmarried parents in poverty.
According to George, he and Banks' mother Keisha, who played women's basketball at Winston-Salem State, had parents who didn't graduate college. Humble beginnings, he added. Banks, who is in the National Honor Society and YMCA Black Achievers program, said his father held him to high standards.
"By God's grace, I have three earned degrees and my wife has two," George said. "And so he just saw us really depend on our faith to get us through because, you know, I grew up in the country of Virginia. People didn't go to school — especially young black boys didn't go to college. You know, men go work as a day laborer, at most.
"I grew up around a lot of my friends who went to jail for selling drugs. And so he saw and heard, from the time he was born, how blessed I felt to have the opportunities that I had coming from a small town that nobody really knows in Virginia except that it's off I-95."
George said Banks, through the years, has maintained a knack for helping people. That was likely why he landed on an interest in becoming a physician assistant — a medical professional, who is under a doctor's supervision.
But Banks said he cultivated an interest in science early. Even at ages 5 to 7 while enrolled at Harrisburg Elementary in Cabarrus County, he recalled a desire to be a paleontologist. Banks had dinosaur figurines at his fingertips — T-Rex was his favorite — and watched plenty of television shows, including a few CDs during road trips, as well.
The move to physician assistant didn't occur until the end of his freshman year at Mount Tabor. Initially, he looked at physical therapy. Banks, already curious about medicine, said he discovered a physician assistant interest searching the CollegeBoard website while picking classes for the upcoming school year.
"That's not really a lot of bang for your buck," Banks said of his early hopes of paleontology. "I started to look into medical careers and saw that there was a need for physician assistants. And I always wanted to have job security.
"And being in the medical field, you're always going to be employed if you're good. … I just fell in love with the concept."
And to begin that journey, Banks will undergo a rigorous evaluation process — an application window that remains open January of a prospective student's junior year to January of their senior year, according to Lt. Col. Rance Lee, the academy's deputy director of admissions. That includes teacher evaluations, three candidate statements and an activities log. A congressional nomination from their respective U.S. representative, one of two senators or the vice president is required.
Lee said candidates are screened via the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board as well. After those three completed steps, admissions will evaluate an application. According to Lee, the academy recommends four years English, a foreign language, math — a minimum of precalculus — and science.
According to Lee, who graduated from West Point in 1997, alums are a known highly-sought entity.
"I'll tell you what, it was the best decision I ever made," said Lee, who was on the Army track and field team as well. "I grew up. I learned how to be a leader. You know, I've led troops on the (Demilitarized Zone) in Korea. I've led troops in Iraq. I've led troops in Afghanistan.
"West Point definitely prepared me for that. Being a West Point grad definitely helped out when I was applying for graduate schools. … Folks ask me all the time, 'Would I do it over again?' And the answer is absolutely — without question."
Brown guessed Banks was about 140 pounds — a "big-eyed kid" and "skinny bean" were a few descriptors he tossed around — when he entered the JV program three years back. Now Banks, he said, has plenty left he looks to prove.
"The sky's the limit for him. And he has goals, man — real goals," Brown said. "You know he said, 'Coach, I'm just not going to be on the team. I'm going to start.' And I believe him.
"I believe whatever that young man puts his mind to, he's going to do it. He's just that type of person."
