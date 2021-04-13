Local and State Briefs

Individuals are asked to access the clinic via Monroe Street from Main Street. Those wanting to be vaccinated are asked not to get in line before 3:30 p.m.

Those getting their first dose of Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose at another drive-thru event on May 6.

For more information, call the Yadkin County COVID-19 call center at 336-849-7950.

Richard Craver

Thomasville man charged with rape

A Thomasville man was arrested Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year, authorities said Tuesday.

Austin Dakota Self, 20, of Mount Zion Church Road is charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to an arrest warrant.

Self was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. Self is scheduled to appear in court May 24.

Self is accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl on Aug. 13, 2020, according to the warrant.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a rape in Thomasville on that day, the sheriff’s office said.