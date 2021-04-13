Local and State Briefs

BCBS to keep telehealth policy through year
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Monday that its COVID-19 telehealth policy will remain in place through at least the end of 2021.
After expanding virtual coverage in 2020, Blue Cross NC saw its members’ telehealth usage increase by more than 7,500%.
The extended telehealth policy covers doctor visits by video or phone the same as face-to-face visits, and providers will be paid the same as they would for in-person visits.
The policy applies to all Blue Cross NC commercial plans and Medicare Advantage plans offered and administered by Blue Cross NC.
Members of the Federal Employee Program have telehealth covered at parity with in-person visits until further notice.
The extended policy does not apply to Blue Cross NC members getting care from out-of-state providers, or members of other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans receiving care in North Carolina.
Richard Craver
Publix becomes EBT retailer approved for online purchases
SNAP participants in North Carolina will be able to buy groceries online from Publix Super Markets using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
SNAP is a federal food-assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet.
Publix joins Aldi’s, Amazon, BJ’s, Carlie C’s, Food Lion and Walmart as a North Carolina EBT retailer approved for online purchases.
North Carolina in May 2020 became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for Food and Nutrition Services, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants are not allowed to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges separately, with either a debit or credit card.
Individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov
Richard Craver
Yadkin County to hold vaccine drive-thru event
The Yadkin County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event Thursday for 100 Pfizer first doses.
Individuals are not required to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.
The vaccination clinic will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4 to 6 p.m. at Yadkinville United Method Church, 204 W. Main St. in Yadkinville.
Individuals are asked to access the clinic via Monroe Street from Main Street. Those wanting to be vaccinated are asked not to get in line before 3:30 p.m.
Those getting their first dose of Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose at another drive-thru event on May 6.
For more information, call the Yadkin County COVID-19 call center at 336-849-7950.
Richard Craver
Thomasville man charged with rape
A Thomasville man was arrested Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year, authorities said Tuesday.
Austin Dakota Self, 20, of Mount Zion Church Road is charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to an arrest warrant.
Self was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. Self is scheduled to appear in court May 24.
Self is accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl on Aug. 13, 2020, according to the warrant.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a rape in Thomasville on that day, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim was interviewed and given a medical exam at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the sheriff’s office said.
John Hinton
Video shows police punching man on ground
KINSTON — Two North Carolina police officers were placed on leave after at least one of them was shown on video throwing punches at a Black man who was taken to the ground after a foot pursuit.
A roughly 17-second video clip from a bystander’s cellphone during the arrest Monday night in Kinston appears to show an officer standing over David Lee Bruton Jr. and throwing multiple punches while he’s on the ground.
The leader of the local chapter of the NAACP called the video disturbing and the man’s mother said she’s grateful he’s alive.
Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday said during a news conference Tuesday that officers were called to a business after an employee tripped a silent alarm during a disturbance. A police report said a 911 caller told police that Bruton had threatened her, according to The Free Press newspaper in Kinston.
Officers were questioning people and had detained Bruton, 36, when he walked away and a foot chase ensued, Dilday said.
Dilday acknowledged that “punches were thrown” by at least one officer. He said that neither Bruton nor any officers were injured. He said two officers shown on the video were placed on leave pending an investigation.