Local and State Briefs

Pilot injured in Davie plane crash
ADVANCE — A pilot was injured Monday morning while landing his plane in a muddy field near Twin Lakes Airport northeast of Mocksville in Davie County.
"He had been flying for several hours this morning before he started having issues," said Brian Byrd, the Emergency Services director for Davie County.
The pilot called for help on his cellphone around 8:10 a.m., saying he had mechanical issues, Byrd said.
"He ended up putting the plane down in a farmer's field. It was a hard landing, and he had some injuries," he said. "It looks as though he was trying to get back to the airport."
The pilot was awake and alert when EMS crews reached him in a field off Williams Road. Emergency responders had to use four-wheel drive vehicles to reach him because the field was so muddy, Byrd said.
Byrd declined to give the man's name because his family has not been identified. The plane, a fixed-wing single engine, is based at Twin Lakes Airport, Byrd said.
The plane's owner is listed as Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.
The pilot was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Byrd said.
Lisa O'Donnell
Woman dies when vehicle runs off road
A 30-year-old woman died Monday after a crash on Midway School Road, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Quoting N.C. Highway Patrol sources, newcasters said that Brittany Scott of Winston-Salem was killed in the traffic crash.
About 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Midway School Road just west of Concrete Works Road.
Troopers said a Honda was traveling east on Midway School Road when it went left of center, then came back to the right and ran off the road on that side. The vehicle hit a gravel mound and a parked car.
Wesley Young
Authorities look for missing Kernersville man
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Kernersville man who may have dementia or some other impairment.
Malcom Wayne Crawford, 83, was last seen at 1020 Kingsbridge Road in Kernersville. He is described as a white man standing 5'10" and weighing 174 pounds. Authorities said he was wearing gray pants, a dark gray shirt, a blue beanie, black socks and brown slippers.
Authorities said Crawford could be in a white 2000 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag WSM-8733. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for Crawford, saying he could be in danger.
Anyone with information should contact M. Marso at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling 336-727-2112.
Wesley Young
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!