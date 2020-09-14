DENVER — A few weeks ago, Albert Pujols received a text out of the blue: “It's your time now. Go get it.”
That meant a lot coming from none other than Willie Mays, the Hall of Famer he was trying to catch.
Pujols' two-run shot in the eighth inning Sunday tied Mays for fifth place on the career homer list in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 win over Colorado.
“To be able to have my name in the sentence with Willie Mays is unbelievable,” Pujols said. “I’m really humbled.”
Trailing 3-2, the 40-year-old Pujols lined a fastball from Carlos Estevez (1-3) into the empty seats in left field for his 660th homer. He was eagerly greeted by his teammates following his first homer since Aug. 4.
“I was just telling them, ‘Finally, I hit one in the air,’” Pujols cracked.
Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the career home run list.
The ball was easily retrieved from the stands with no fans to fight over the keepsake — or celebrate the milestone. Pujols will keep the ball, but his bat went to third base coach Brian Butterfield, a Mays fan.
The secret to Pujols' prodigious power? He doesn't try to go deep. That simple.
“You go out there and try put a good swing," Pujols said. "Every 660 that I have now, that’s what I try to do every time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.