Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies left in trash bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison.

Alyssa Dayvault turned herself in the day after her trial ended and remained in jail until Thursday, when Circuit Judge Steven John opened the envelopes where he placed her sealed sentences after the jury verdict Oct. 15.

Dayvault, 32, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the deaths of each child. She will serve the sentences at the same time. She faced 20 years to life on the charges.

Dayvault hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother, gave birth at her North Myrtle Beach home alone then put the newborns into trash bags and threw them away, prosecutors said.

Dayvault cried as she was allowed to speak to the judge as her family and her former boyfriend and his family sat in the Horry County courtroom.

"I want to apologize — to my family, especially my daughters. I hope that one day they will be able to forgive me for what I've done, " Dayvault said. "I never meant to do anything. I never harmed anyone. I made a horrible mistake."