On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Gold Coast (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (FS1)
8:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (ESPN+)
NFL
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Giants (ESPN)
10:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Denver (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
3:15 p.m.: Premier League, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Sanders vs. Team Reed (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Tennis)
