On the Air

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Gold Coast (FS2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (FS1)

8:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (ESPN+)

NFL

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Giants (ESPN)

10:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Denver (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

3:15 p.m.: Premier League, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Sanders vs. Team Reed (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Tennis)

