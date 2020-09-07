On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: Melbourne vs. Fremantle (FS2)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: BYU at Navy (ESPN)
GOLF
Noon: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (WXII, ESPN+)
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (MLB)
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
6:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB)
9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego (FS1)
9:10 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (ESPN+)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia or New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30: UEFA Nations, Czech Republic vs. Scotland (ESPNews)
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Show (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)
